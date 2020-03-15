Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville (Flemington) , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Enrique Arroyo-Concepcion, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home with loved ones by his side.

Mr. Carlos was born on January 28, 1945 in Puerto Rico to parents, Enrique Arroyo-Bochan and Carlota Concepcion-Vendre. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired after 24 years of service reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class. His outstanding devotions as non-commissioned officer contributed to the 88N Committee and class room as instructor and writer. Mr. Carlos's dedication and high standards are evident in every task he performed. He participated in the Republic of Vietnam as traffic management coordinator 88N for 13 years and as 95B Military Police for five years. Mr. Carlos received many Army service ribbons, overseas service bars (3), National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster), Vietnam Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with numeral (3), Expert Badge "Pistol", Army Boot and Conduct Medal (8 awards) and Expert Badge (rifle).

As a civilian Mr. Carlos worked for Smith State Prison of Georgia Department of Corrections for over twenty years and participated with the (SORT) team, Disturbances Control Team (DCT). His dedication and devotion to his job set an example to the future correctional officers in line of duties.

Mr. Carlos is survived by son, Enrique Arroyo; care givers and close friends, Gary Ramos Nunez and Wilfredo M. Godreau; and ex wife, Mayra Jackson.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel In Flemington, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church In Hinesville at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 with Father Solomon Kaanan officiating. Internment will be at 3:00 pm at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Glennville, Georgia.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



