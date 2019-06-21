Carolyn W. Clifton passed away June 20, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Carolyn was born May 21, 1950 in Hinesville, Georgia, the third of five children and grew up on the family farm. She was a 1968 graduate of Bradwell Institute and studied accounting at Bolen & Draughn Business College of Savannah. Carolyn worked throughout her life as a bookkeeper at various automobile dealerships, most notably Bowyer Motors on Montgomery Street. She married John E. Clifton in 1973 and loved him dearly. The family lived in Savannah until John's retirement when they moved to her family home in Hinesville. In her younger years, Carolyn was interested in photography and genealogy. She was also an avid reader and a cookbook collector. Carolyn will be remembered as someone who loved a good sale and took in a stray dog. She was predeceased in death by her husband, John E. Clifton and her parents, Carrol and Miriam (Howard) Wheeler.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved dog, Buster; her two children, Richard Clifton (Lynn) and Kimberly Leaphart (Harmon); two granddaughters, Dr. Amelia Bostwick and Madeline Clifton and two great granddaughters; siblings, Dottie Crozier (Butch), Jimmy Wheeler (Alice), Dannie Wheeler, and Don Wheeler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington. Burial will be in the Guyton City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances can be made to the .