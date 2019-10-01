Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn W. Timmons. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Carolyn W. Timmons was the daughter of the late Rev. George Williams Sr. and Mrs. Frances (Williams) Arline of Riceboro, Ga. She was born on August 4, 1947 and she departed this life on September 27, 2019. She was educated in the Liberty County School System, where she was an outstanding basketball player. She attended Savannah State University formerly Savannah State College, where she studied education. She was married in holy matrimony to Pastor Edgar Timmons Jr. on August 31, 1968. To this union two wonderful sons were born Efrem and Tyrone Timmons, they raised a devoted and caring niece Dermanie Marie Gilchrist and a special grandson Christopher Terrell Timmons.

She was a true believer and follower of Jesus Christ and as a member of New Anderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Retreat Rd in Riceboro, Georgia she served on the usher board as president for many years.

She was employed for 39 years in the McIntosh County School System where she touched the lives of many generations of children. Four siblings proceeded her in death Elijah Anderson Sr., Georgia Mae West, Leon Williams and Eva Williams.

Those who continue to cherish her memory are a loving and devoted Man of God her husband of 51 years Pastor Edgar Timmons Jr. two wonderful sons Efrem D. Timmons (Shelia) of Savannah, Ga. and Tyrone T. Timmons of Harris Neck, Ga. An extremely caring niece Dermanie M. Gilchrist (Terrell) of Artic, Ga. Six loving grandchildren Christopher T. Timmons (Antionette), Ty'Asia C. Timmons, Leonard (L.J.), Da'Tavious (D.J.), Kaiden and Noelle Gilchrist. One energetic great-grandson Malachi C. Timmons. Two sisters Barbra Tyson and Lillie Faye Bacon (Frank) both of Jones, Ga. Three brothers Robert Lambert of Richmond Hill, Ga., George Williams Jr. and Richard Williams both of Liberty, Ga.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Carolyn Timmons always wore a beautiful smile. All of her loved ones sadly yearn for glimpse of her. Rest assure she in Heaven Rejoicing with the Angels around the thrown of her Heavenly Father. To know her was to Love her.

Wake: 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at New Anderson Grove Baptist Church, 423 Retreat Road, Riceboro, GA 31323

Funeral Services: 10:00am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, Georgia 31323.

Interment: Gould Cemetery – Harris Neck

