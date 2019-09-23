Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine (Brown) Miller. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine B. Miller went home to glory on September 17, 2019 after a short transition due to natural causes. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.

Catherine was born February 2, 1922 in Edgefield, South Carolina as Mary Catherine Brown to the late Rev. Robert Brown and Lucy Ann Mc Kinney – Brown. She was the ninth child out of eleven children and youngest of four girls.

On August 15, 1950 Catherine married the love of her life Enoch R. Miller and settled in New Rochelle, N.Y. They were blessed with three children from this union; La Vaughn (deceased), Debra (deceased) and Barbara.

Later in her life, she relocated back to the south with her husband to his home of Hinesville, Georgia after his retirement from General Motors. She worked for the Liberty County Board of Education until her retirement at the age of 79.

Catherine joined the First Calvary MBC family in 1980 and became a Deaconess soon after. As a faithful servant, she prepared the communion table, cooked food in the kitchen for church events, sang with the adult choir and served as officer in many auxiliaries. She was willing to pitch in wherever and whenever she was needed. Praise God for her and for blessing her life.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Barbra Miller – Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), grandchildren; David Miller (Atlanta, Ga.), Dana Miller- Amal (Chicago, Ill.), Siddel Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), Landis Johnson (Albany, Ga.) Sisters-in-law; Mrs. Ednamae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Johnniemae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Carrie Brown (Augusta, Ga.), Mrs. Louise Brown (Long Island, N.Y.), and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313

Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Catherine B. Miller went home to glory on September 17, 2019 after a short transition due to natural causes. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.Catherine was born February 2, 1922 in Edgefield, South Carolina as Mary Catherine Brown to the late Rev. Robert Brown and Lucy Ann Mc Kinney – Brown. She was the ninth child out of eleven children and youngest of four girls.On August 15, 1950 Catherine married the love of her life Enoch R. Miller and settled in New Rochelle, N.Y. They were blessed with three children from this union; La Vaughn (deceased), Debra (deceased) and Barbara.Later in her life, she relocated back to the south with her husband to his home of Hinesville, Georgia after his retirement from General Motors. She worked for the Liberty County Board of Education until her retirement at the age of 79.Catherine joined the First Calvary MBC family in 1980 and became a Deaconess soon after. As a faithful servant, she prepared the communion table, cooked food in the kitchen for church events, sang with the adult choir and served as officer in many auxiliaries. She was willing to pitch in wherever and whenever she was needed. Praise God for her and for blessing her life.She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Barbra Miller – Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), grandchildren; David Miller (Atlanta, Ga.), Dana Miller- Amal (Chicago, Ill.), Siddel Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), Landis Johnson (Albany, Ga.) Sisters-in-law; Mrs. Ednamae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Johnniemae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Carrie Brown (Augusta, Ga.), Mrs. Louise Brown (Long Island, N.Y.), and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church CemeteryDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close