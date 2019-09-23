Catherine B. Miller went home to glory on September 17, 2019 after a short transition due to natural causes. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Catherine was born February 2, 1922 in Edgefield, South Carolina as Mary Catherine Brown to the late Rev. Robert Brown and Lucy Ann Mc Kinney – Brown. She was the ninth child out of eleven children and youngest of four girls.
On August 15, 1950 Catherine married the love of her life Enoch R. Miller and settled in New Rochelle, N.Y. They were blessed with three children from this union; La Vaughn (deceased), Debra (deceased) and Barbara.
Later in her life, she relocated back to the south with her husband to his home of Hinesville, Georgia after his retirement from General Motors. She worked for the Liberty County Board of Education until her retirement at the age of 79.
Catherine joined the First Calvary MBC family in 1980 and became a Deaconess soon after. As a faithful servant, she prepared the communion table, cooked food in the kitchen for church events, sang with the adult choir and served as officer in many auxiliaries. She was willing to pitch in wherever and whenever she was needed. Praise God for her and for blessing her life.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Barbra Miller – Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), grandchildren; David Miller (Atlanta, Ga.), Dana Miller- Amal (Chicago, Ill.), Siddel Johnson (Hinesville, Ga.), Landis Johnson (Albany, Ga.) Sisters-in-law; Mrs. Ednamae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Johnniemae Miller (Hinesville, Ga.), Mrs. Carrie Brown (Augusta, Ga.), Mrs. Louise Brown (Long Island, N.Y.), and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313
Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019