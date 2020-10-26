Catherine W. Wilson, 77, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Appling Health Care in Baxley. Born in Charleston, SC, she had lived in Hinesville since 1977 after traveling with her husband during his military career. She was a licensed realtor having worked in the Liberty County area over thirty years. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson, Sr. son, James, Jr. and brothers, Eugene Williams, and Gordon Williams.
Survivors are her daughters and son-in-law, Cathy and Pat O'Hagan of Walthourville and Melissa Tiensvold of Hinesville; sister, Janice Christmas of Charleston, SC; brother, B. G. Williams of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Harriman (Geoffrey), David O'Hagan, Ariana Jackson, and Steven Tiensvold; great-grandchildren, Emery Harriman, Grady Harriman, Kyler O'Hagan, and Logan Jackson; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Sunday, October 25 at 2 PM in the Hinesville Cemetery with Rev. Jack Yarbrough officiating.
Remembrances are suggested to Appling Healthcare Foundation, Senior Care Center, P. O Box 2070, Baxley, GA 31515.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.