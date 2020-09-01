Catherine Moore Watson of Hinesville, GA departed this life August 25, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, GA. Catherine was affectionately known as "Cat". She was born on December 1, 1950 in Hinesville, GA to the late Johnnie C. Moore, Sr and Hattie L. Proctor Moore.



Catherine grew up in Liberty Co. at an early age she joined St Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Hinesville, GA. She was a long time and active member on the Adult choir, Pastor's Aide, Women Mission and Hospitality Ministry.



Catherine graduated from Liberty Co. High School in 1968. She played in the band and was Homecoming Queen. She was also a graduate of Fort Valley State College. She worked and retired from Coastal Utility Telephone Co. in Hinesville, GA. Catherine's hobbies were making homemade cakes and playing bingo.



She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Raphael Watson; two sons, Stephen (Sandy) Watson of Miami, FL, Dale Watson of Hineville, GA; one sister, Annette Moore of Hinesville, GA; four brothers, Larry Moore of Bremington, WA, Calvin (Connie) Moore of San Jose, CA, Rickey (Lottie) Moore of Ludowici, GA, Johnnie Moore, Jr of Hinesville, GA; three uncles, Charlie Moore and George Proctor both of Hinesville, GA, Wilton Anderson of Walthourville, GA; five aunts, Evelyn (George) Cobham, Etta Mae Ash, Edna Mae Miller all of Hinesville, GA, Gladys (Pete) Miller of Riverside, CA, Teresa Moore of Pueblo, WA; one sister-in-law, Laura Watson of Hinesville, GA; one goddaughter,Tisha Bymon of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside Services: 10:00am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St Luke Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 48 Elam Road, Hinesville, GA 31313



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store