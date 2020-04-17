Cathy A. Hutchinson of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 58.
Cathy was born to Roy and Annette Bradberry on February 22, 1962, in Donaldsonville, GA, and raised in Marianna, Florida. As a military spouse she lived in many places before settling in Richmond Hill. She is the past owner and operator of Richmond Hill Nursery and a former employee of Georgetown True Value Hardware. While Cathy enjoyed gardening, spending time at the beach, vacations at the family lake house in Alabama, and her dogs, she enjoyed any activities involving her children or grandchildren most of all.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger Hutchinson; three children, Deanna, Dale, & Quinton; daughter-in-law, Katrina Hutchinson; four grandchildren who were the lights of her life, and her sister, Vicky Riddle.
Funeral Services will be held at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 18th, 2020. Attendance inside is limited to 10 people so the service will be live streamed at https://zoom.us/j/93916874322. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville GA, but no graveside services are authorized at this time.
As Cathy was a Master Gardener and enjoyed her plants, the family ask that live house plants be considered for the service or, in lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory to the (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org), Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.,Tampa, FL 33607, would be appreciated.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020