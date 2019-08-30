Service Information Lawson Funeral Home 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton , GA 30548 (706)-654-0966 Memorial service 3:00 PM The Jefferson Church 267 Mahaffey St. Jefferson , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Celeste Rene, age 56, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Celeste attended Mercer University and Armstrong University receiving her nursing degree. She was a registered nurse for twenty-two years. Ten years spent as a hospice nurse with Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Celeste also spent fourteen years as a real estate sales associate.

To know Celeste was to love her. She was the essence of love, kindness and sweetness. She loved her two Yorkies, Zeus and Sadie, her cats, fish and all animals. She loved life and enjoyed traveling, camping, car racing and crafts.

Celeste was preceded in death by her father, James Richard Wood. Survivors left to mourn her passing are her husband, Frederick F. Willis, Jr., son – Brian F. Willis, daughters – Nicolette J. Willis and Angel R. Willis, mother – Judy Daughtry Brewer and stepfather, William Paschal Brewer, sisters – Denise M. O'Neal (Tom), Lisa Brewer Jordan (Julie), brothers – Timothy R. Wood (Gloria), William P. Brewer II (Sharell), Scott C. Brewer (Eva), Christopher R. Brewer (Debbie), Grandchildren – Casey Layton, Trent Layton, Autumn Shaw and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Martin Road, Midway, Ga 31320 at 1 p.m., September 8, 2019.

