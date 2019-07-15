Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Doyle Cooper. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

SSG Charles Doyle Cooper (United States Army, Ret.), 71, died peacefully and surrounded by his family in his Shellman Bluff home on July 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

SSG Cooper was born on July 1, 1948, in Cedar Town, Georgia, to Charlie and Mary Cooper. In 1964, he was drafted into the army to serve his country during the Vietnam War era. His bravery during three tours in the Vietnam War earned him numerous honors and medals. SSG Cooper jumped out of helicopters, drove tanks, and ran many search and rescue missions - saving and helping anyone he could. He retired with honors from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. After his retirement from the Army, he began work as a government contractor at the recycling center on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

While stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, he met and married Anne Cooper in 1971. After being widowed in 2005, he dedicated himself to spending countless hours with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SSG Cooper was a brave and loyal soldier as well as a patient and loving father and a devoted husband.

SSG Cooper is survived by his daughters, Andrea Shark and Diane Daniels; his son, Nicholas Cooper; his sister, Ellen Jean Presley; his five grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Cooper.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel, 308 W Oglethorpe, Hinesville, GA. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Highway 301, Glennville, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to K9 United (

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.

