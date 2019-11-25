Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Pitts. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Pitts, 73, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Ludowici under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. He was born May 27, 1946 to Weeda Cribbs Pitts. After his mother passed away in October of the next year, he was raised by his grandparents, John and Fannie Cribbs. He was a graduate of Ludowici High School, Class of 1964. Edward was a loving and devoted husband, daddy and gramps who loved his family unconditionally. He was a retired equipment operator in the logging and pulpwood industry, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of Compass Worship Center. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents; sister, Marie Holman; brothers, Junior Pitts and Benny Jolly; step-mother, Lorrine Pitts; brother-in-law, David "Buddy" Lyons; son-in-law, Murray Odum.

Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Dorcas Parker Pitts; daughter, Teresa Odum of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Pitts, II and Donna of Ludowici and Jacob Pitts and Candi of Jesup; sisters, Claudie Lyons of Richmond Hill and Betty May and husband Buzz of Eastman; brother, Rickey Pitts and wife Angela of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Roy Fowler, Tabitha Fowler, Donovan Pitts, Marissa Pitts, Tristen Pitts, Asher Pitts, Abigail Pitts, and Colton Odum; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Holman and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Friday evening, Nov. 22 at Compass Worship Center in Ludowici.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23 at Compass Worship Center with Pastor Justin Drawdy, Pastor Tommy Gill and Rev. Byron Powers officiating. Burial followed in Baggs Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Edward Pitts, II, Jacob Pitts, Teresa Odum, Wilford Morris, Norman Morris, Tristen Pitts, Marissa Pitts, and Tabitha Fowler.

Honorary pallbearers were the Ludowici High School class of 1964, staff of Georgia Hospice Care, Craig Nobles, Eddie Sanford and Rhonda Sanford, Robert Parker, Mike Harris, and Charlie Smith.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Edward Pitts, 73, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Ludowici under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. He was born May 27, 1946 to Weeda Cribbs Pitts. After his mother passed away in October of the next year, he was raised by his grandparents, John and Fannie Cribbs. He was a graduate of Ludowici High School, Class of 1964. Edward was a loving and devoted husband, daddy and gramps who loved his family unconditionally. He was a retired equipment operator in the logging and pulpwood industry, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of Compass Worship Center. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents; sister, Marie Holman; brothers, Junior Pitts and Benny Jolly; step-mother, Lorrine Pitts; brother-in-law, David "Buddy" Lyons; son-in-law, Murray Odum.Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Dorcas Parker Pitts; daughter, Teresa Odum of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Pitts, II and Donna of Ludowici and Jacob Pitts and Candi of Jesup; sisters, Claudie Lyons of Richmond Hill and Betty May and husband Buzz of Eastman; brother, Rickey Pitts and wife Angela of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Roy Fowler, Tabitha Fowler, Donovan Pitts, Marissa Pitts, Tristen Pitts, Asher Pitts, Abigail Pitts, and Colton Odum; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Holman and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation was Friday evening, Nov. 22 at Compass Worship Center in Ludowici.Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23 at Compass Worship Center with Pastor Justin Drawdy, Pastor Tommy Gill and Rev. Byron Powers officiating. Burial followed in Baggs Cemetery.Active pallbearers were Edward Pitts, II, Jacob Pitts, Teresa Odum, Wilford Morris, Norman Morris, Tristen Pitts, Marissa Pitts, and Tabitha Fowler.Honorary pallbearers were the Ludowici High School class of 1964, staff of Georgia Hospice Care, Craig Nobles, Eddie Sanford and Rhonda Sanford, Robert Parker, Mike Harris, and Charlie Smith.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close