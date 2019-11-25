Charles Edward Pitts, 73, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Ludowici under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. He was born May 27, 1946 to Weeda Cribbs Pitts. After his mother passed away in October of the next year, he was raised by his grandparents, John and Fannie Cribbs. He was a graduate of Ludowici High School, Class of 1964. Edward was a loving and devoted husband, daddy and gramps who loved his family unconditionally. He was a retired equipment operator in the logging and pulpwood industry, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of Compass Worship Center. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents; sister, Marie Holman; brothers, Junior Pitts and Benny Jolly; step-mother, Lorrine Pitts; brother-in-law, David "Buddy" Lyons; son-in-law, Murray Odum.
Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Dorcas Parker Pitts; daughter, Teresa Odum of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Pitts, II and Donna of Ludowici and Jacob Pitts and Candi of Jesup; sisters, Claudie Lyons of Richmond Hill and Betty May and husband Buzz of Eastman; brother, Rickey Pitts and wife Angela of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Roy Fowler, Tabitha Fowler, Donovan Pitts, Marissa Pitts, Tristen Pitts, Asher Pitts, Abigail Pitts, and Colton Odum; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Holman and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Friday evening, Nov. 22 at Compass Worship Center in Ludowici.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 23 at Compass Worship Center with Pastor Justin Drawdy, Pastor Tommy Gill and Rev. Byron Powers officiating. Burial followed in Baggs Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Edward Pitts, II, Jacob Pitts, Teresa Odum, Wilford Morris, Norman Morris, Tristen Pitts, Marissa Pitts, and Tabitha Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers were the Ludowici High School class of 1964, staff of Georgia Hospice Care, Craig Nobles, Eddie Sanford and Rhonda Sanford, Robert Parker, Mike Harris, and Charlie Smith.
Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019