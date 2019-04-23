Airman First Class Charles Herman Karnstedt (United States Navy, ret.), 91, passed away at home Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Villa Park, Illinois, he lived in Hinesville for 11 years before moving to Louisiana, where he resided for 40 years. He returned to Hinesville in October of 2017. Mr. Karnstedt was a veteran of World War II and was retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He was an air traffic controller with the Navy and, later, as a Civil Servant. He retired from Civil Service after 15 years. He was an avid baseball fan who loved the Atlanta Braves.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Winna Jean Karnstedt, and son John C. Karnstedt.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeff Gintz of Hinesville; daughter-in-law, Patricia Karnstedt of Lancaster, CA; sister, Shirley Schmidt (Charles) of San Jose, CA; sister in-law, Linda Latham of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Parker and Charles Karnstedt of Lancaster, and Courtney Gintz of Hinesville; step-grandson, Kris Gintz of Homer, Alaska, and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will begin at 1 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
Mr. Karnstedt's family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.
