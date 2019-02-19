Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlotte Futch Miller, 80, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.

She was born March 21, 1938, to Euell "Son" and Lucille Ray Futch in Liberty County. She attended Bradwell Institute and returned to school in 1978 to attend the police academy in Atlanta. She was a police dispatcher for the World Congress Center of Atlanta until her retirement after 27 years of service. Charlotte attended Crossroads Holy Church of God, she loved reading her bible and being surrounded with her church family. She was a BIG Georgia fan, she enjoyed cooking for others, reading, watching her soaps, and watching a good movie. She was crazy about Elvis!

Charlotte was a very loving and caring person especially when it came to her kids and grand babies. She enjoyed doing for others and never asked for anything in return. She was a wonderful sister and Aunt!

Her generosity was only surpassed by her loving heart.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harmon Miller, Sr., her son, Roy McGuire, and her grandson, Jason McGuire.

She is survived by her children, Pam Pierce (Matt), Pat Fort (Keith), Harvey Miller, Jr. (Kim), Janice DeWitt (Joey), Howard Miller, and Patti Way (Tony); brothers and sisters, Mary Griggs, Bill Futch, Knot Futch, and Joyce Thiel; grandchildren, Angela, TJ, Marie, Jennifer, Cory, Sonny, Perry, Trey, Rachel, Kristen, Graci, Becky, and Ben; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the chapel with Reverend Jeptha Newberry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crossroads Holy Church of God, 2470 Highway 196 West, Hinesville, GA 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

Charlotte Futch Miller, 80, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.She was born March 21, 1938, to Euell "Son" and Lucille Ray Futch in Liberty County. She attended Bradwell Institute and returned to school in 1978 to attend the police academy in Atlanta. She was a police dispatcher for the World Congress Center of Atlanta until her retirement after 27 years of service. Charlotte attended Crossroads Holy Church of God, she loved reading her bible and being surrounded with her church family. She was a BIG Georgia fan, she enjoyed cooking for others, reading, watching her soaps, and watching a good movie. She was crazy about Elvis!Charlotte was a very loving and caring person especially when it came to her kids and grand babies. She enjoyed doing for others and never asked for anything in return. She was a wonderful sister and Aunt!Her generosity was only surpassed by her loving heart.Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harmon Miller, Sr., her son, Roy McGuire, and her grandson, Jason McGuire.She is survived by her children, Pam Pierce (Matt), Pat Fort (Keith), Harvey Miller, Jr. (Kim), Janice DeWitt (Joey), Howard Miller, and Patti Way (Tony); brothers and sisters, Mary Griggs, Bill Futch, Knot Futch, and Joyce Thiel; grandchildren, Angela, TJ, Marie, Jennifer, Cory, Sonny, Perry, Trey, Rachel, Kristen, Graci, Becky, and Ben; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the chapel with Reverend Jeptha Newberry officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crossroads Holy Church of God, 2470 Highway 196 West, Hinesville, GA 31313.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Funeral Home Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

(912) 368-3780 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close