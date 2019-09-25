Chong Suk Lewis passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019, at Hospice Savannah in Savannah, Georgia.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Z. Lewis; two daughters, Lesa and Sharlyne Lewis; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice Savannah for the help and care given and a special "Thank you" to Nancy at Hospice Savannah for providing outstanding support and comfort during a difficult time.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019