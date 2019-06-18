Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717 Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Nease Thompson, 89, departed this place for a far better place peacefully in her sleep June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice and her beloved niece, Georgia, whose many loving hugs and kisses induced angelic smiles and lifted her spirits beyond measure in her ending months.

Christine was born to Charles S. Nease, Sr., and Calysta Seckinger Nease on March 16, 1930, in Alcoa, Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, her family returned to Georgia and Christine spent most of her childhood years in Garden City. She graduated as Valedictorian from Commercial High School in 1947.

She loved her God, family, and friends, and never met a stranger. She was a devout Christian by faith, a member of the Hinesville First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years, and she was a member of the Bertha Martin Circle and the Ollie Darsey Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Thompson; son, Denny; and daughter, Calysta.

She is survived by her son, Joe, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Bluffton, SC; grandson/son Thomas Brown (Laura) of Versailles, KY; Denny's wife, Pandy Sands Thompson of Belvedere Island; sisters, Rose Chance of Atlanta, Diane Smith (Douglas) of Richmond Hill, and Brenda Nease of Garden City; brothers, Charles Nease, Jr. (Geri) of Redding, PA, and Scotty Nease (Betty) of DeRidder, LA; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private and a Celebration of Life for Joseph and Christine Thompson will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Christine Nease Thompson, 89, departed this place for a far better place peacefully in her sleep June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice and her beloved niece, Georgia, whose many loving hugs and kisses induced angelic smiles and lifted her spirits beyond measure in her ending months.Christine was born to Charles S. Nease, Sr., and Calysta Seckinger Nease on March 16, 1930, in Alcoa, Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, her family returned to Georgia and Christine spent most of her childhood years in Garden City. She graduated as Valedictorian from Commercial High School in 1947.She loved her God, family, and friends, and never met a stranger. She was a devout Christian by faith, a member of the Hinesville First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years, and she was a member of the Bertha Martin Circle and the Ollie Darsey Sunday School Class.She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Thompson; son, Denny; and daughter, Calysta.She is survived by her son, Joe, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Bluffton, SC; grandson/son Thomas Brown (Laura) of Versailles, KY; Denny's wife, Pandy Sands Thompson of Belvedere Island; sisters, Rose Chance of Atlanta, Diane Smith (Douglas) of Richmond Hill, and Brenda Nease of Garden City; brothers, Charles Nease, Jr. (Geri) of Redding, PA, and Scotty Nease (Betty) of DeRidder, LA; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be private and a Celebration of Life for Joseph and Christine Thompson will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Published in Coastal Courier from June 18 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close