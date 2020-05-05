Christine Welcome was born, March 9, 1936, to the late Daisy Welcome, who preceded her in death. A native of Ludowici, Georgia. Christine was educated in the Long County School System. Christine accept Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age. She was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist of Ludowici, GA.



Christine graduated from Walker High School in 1955. Later, she earned a bachelor's degree in education/History from Savannah State College (now University). After graduation, she taught in Wayne County and Old Liberty High in Liberty County. After integration she taught at Bradwell Institute High School. Later Christine left the classroom transferring to the library. Christine retired from the Liberty County School System.



Christine was fierce and fabulous. She enjoyed gardening, as you can still tell by her flower beds. She was a stylish dresser and was enjoyed sporting her blond hair. There was a special bond and relationship between her and her cosmetologist.



She was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Ludowici, Ga. She was a faithful member until her health failed her. In her earlier years she was a member of several organizations such the Walker High School Reunion Committee, the Frasier-Welcome Reunion Committee and the Liberty-Long Retired Teachers Association to name a few. Christine was very instrumental in organizing the Walker Reunion Committee and obtaining the historical marker that has recently placed on the grounds.



Christine transitioned early Tuesday morning in the family home, 'the house in the field'. She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister, Corine Welcome of Ludowici, GA; one brother, Clyde Welcome of Oahu, HI; Crystal Gaulden(God-



Daughter) of Atlanta, GA, whom she affectionately referred to as her daughter; first cousin Rev. Frank Jones(Catherine) of Hinesville; a close cousin-in law, Mrs. Dora Jones (wife of the late Morris Jones) and other relatives and friends.



I, Crystal Gaulden, (Chris Chris) would like to offer a sincere appreciation and thanks to Pastor Rev. Arthee Davis, whom Christine affectionately referred to as "That Man", Aubrey Berry, Dec. and Sis. Curtis Berry and the St. Thomas Church family. If you ever that the experience of being in the presence of Christine and Dec. Berry, you would understand the special bond she developed for the Berrys'. Christine loved God and her church family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Your Family Hospice of Hinesville; Mrs. Dora Jones, who Christine referred to as Dr. Jones. Dr. Dora Jones was there from the being, and thanks just does not seem the be enough. I could not have done this without your help, Cousin Dora Jones. Thanks, and much love and appreciation for Ms. Kutrina Hunt, Nurse (in my Christine's Voice), that "ole Glen Frasier" her cousin, who always came when called, eventually. Ms. Lucille Walcott and brother, who helped, prayed and showed their concern for their cousin, Christine and Corine. I would like to thank, my Pastor, Rev. Dr. Hermon Scott of Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, he still continues to pray for and with this daughter of the church. Aunt (Rev.) Charity Barnard, whom Christine referred to as "Bubba's wife". Aunt Charity rolled up her sleeves stepped right in and helped me when I needed her the most. My one and only uncle, Dec. John Barnard (Bubba) who made sure that we were ok "out there in the field" as Christine called it. Christine was strong willed to the very end, she made me and Charity (Bubba's Wife) promised to care for her sister, Corine. On her death bed, she was worried about me, her "daughter, Chris Chris" and her sister, Corine. I am a promise keeper and we will be fine. Christine, you ran a good race, you fought a good fight, you have earned your rest, sleep well until we meet again.



All of My Love,



Crystal "Your Baby, Chris Chris"



Visitation: 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside: 2:00pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery, 9512 Cecil Nobles Hwy, Ludowici, Georgia 31316



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

