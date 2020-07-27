Clarice Stafford Horne, 93, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and GHC Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Long County, a homemaker, and enjoyed working in her vegetable garden each year. She was a member of Ludowici First Baptist Church where for many years she prepared and served refreshments for Vacation Bible School children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. "Buck" Horne, Jr., son-in-law, Jerry Stapleton, and siblings, W. J. Stafford (Mary Lucy), Henry Stafford (Theresa), Mary Howard (Clyde), Edna Henneman (Val), Gordon Stafford, and Roland Stafford (Ernestine).
Survivors are her daughter, Cathy Stapleton of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Susan Horne of Jesup, Dale and Jimmie Ann Horne of Ludowici; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and J. B. Wright of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Marlene Stafford of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, David, Vicki, Whitney, Norah, and Britt; great-grandchildren, Davis, Tripp, Emma, Macy, Capp, R. J., Audrey, and Maggie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Ludowici with Bro. Brian Smith and Rev. Libby Gardner officiating. Burial will be in Baggs Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be David Stapleton, Ryan Deis, Kenny Galvin, Britt Horne, Tripp Stapleton, Davis Teston, and Jason Teston.
Remembrances are suggested to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA 31545.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.