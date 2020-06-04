Mrs. Claudia Faye Hinton Bryant, age 77, of 225 Maple Drive, South, Hinesville, GA, formerly of Raleigh, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral, 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Leowen Evans, Officiating. Entombment, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 12:30 - 1 PM, prior to the service.
Survivors; husband, Ted L. Bryant of the home; son, Ted Mark Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, of Laurel, MD; daughter, Lucinda Bryant Sturgis and her husband, James, of San Antonio, TX; mother, Lucy Bullock Hinton of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
All persons attending the public viewing and attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Thank you for complying with this request.
A note from the family: "If you wish to make a donation to a charitable organization instead of giving flowers, please donate to Relay For Life at relayforlife.org/libertycountyga. Our mother held this organization near and dear to her heart. Select Donation, then type in Claudia Bryant in the box participant or team box. Thank you."
Funeral, 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Leowen Evans, Officiating. Entombment, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 12:30 - 1 PM, prior to the service.
Survivors; husband, Ted L. Bryant of the home; son, Ted Mark Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, of Laurel, MD; daughter, Lucinda Bryant Sturgis and her husband, James, of San Antonio, TX; mother, Lucy Bullock Hinton of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
All persons attending the public viewing and attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Thank you for complying with this request.
A note from the family: "If you wish to make a donation to a charitable organization instead of giving flowers, please donate to Relay For Life at relayforlife.org/libertycountyga. Our mother held this organization near and dear to her heart. Select Donation, then type in Claudia Bryant in the box participant or team box. Thank you."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.