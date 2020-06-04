Mrs. Claudia Faye Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Claudia Faye Hinton Bryant, age 77, of 225 Maple Drive, South, Hinesville, GA, formerly of Raleigh, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Funeral, 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Leowen Evans, Officiating. Entombment, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 12:30 - 1 PM, prior to the service.

Survivors; husband, Ted L. Bryant of the home; son, Ted Mark Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, of Laurel, MD; daughter, Lucinda Bryant Sturgis and her husband, James, of San Antonio, TX; mother, Lucy Bullock Hinton of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

All persons attending the public viewing and attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Thank you for complying with this request.

A note from the family: "If you wish to make a donation to a charitable organization instead of giving flowers, please donate to Relay For Life at relayforlife.org/libertycountyga. Our mother held this organization near and dear to her heart. Select Donation, then type in Claudia Bryant in the box participant or team box. Thank you."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Claudia was a beautiful, caring and loving woman. She was generous and kind to everyone.
Shirley Burt-Chrishon
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved