Mrs. Claudia Faye Hinton Bryant, age 77, of 225 Maple Drive, South, Hinesville, GA, formerly of Raleigh, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Funeral, 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Leowen Evans, Officiating. Entombment, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 12:30 - 1 PM, prior to the service.Survivors; husband, Ted L. Bryant of the home; son, Ted Mark Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, of Laurel, MD; daughter, Lucinda Bryant Sturgis and her husband, James, of San Antonio, TX; mother, Lucy Bullock Hinton of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.All persons attending the public viewing and attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Thank you for complying with this request.A note from the family: "If you wish to make a donation to a charitable organization instead of giving flowers, please donate to Relay For Life at relayforlife.org/libertycountyga. Our mother held this organization near and dear to her heart. Select Donation, then type in Claudia Bryant in the box participant or team box. Thank you."