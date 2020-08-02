"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge shall give me at that day: And not to me only but all them also that love his appearing". 2 Timothy 4: 7-8



Mrs. Cletis Parker was born June 21, 1927 to the late John and Vera Barr Williams.



At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and later became a member of Antioch Baptist Church and served there until her passing.



She graduated from Dasher High in Valdosta, Georgia and was joined in holy matrimony to the late Sammie (Sam) Parker, Jr.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Vera Barr Williams; children, Linda J. Parker and Wayne Parker; sisters, Evelyn Norwood, Johnnie B. Beaufort, Belinda Williams and Billie E. Wright.



On Tuesday July 28, 2020, Mrs. Cletis Parker slept away peacefully at Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici, Georgia.



Cherishing her memories is her loving daughter, Marsha Rivera; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Si-Michael, Sagan, Liwani and Neitha; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Willie J. Bennett, Francis Forehand; brothers, Jimmy Williams and Michael (Carla Ann) Williams; host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Sunset Hill Cemetery, 1100 North Oak Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. Rev. Albert L. Barfield officiated.



