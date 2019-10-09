Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colette M. Arnould-Spence. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Colette M. Arnould-Spence, 81, passed away at home Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her family.

As resident of Hinesville for 44 years, she was born and raised in Verdun, France, where she met her loving husband, Paul W. Spence. She was employed with AAFES in various locations as she traveled with her husband to different duty stations with the United States Army. Colette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed more than anything being with all her family members. She was active in the community with her husband's many social activities and was always seen with a beautiful smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Helene Frenois-Arnould, and her father, Jean Gabriel Arnould, both of Verdun, France.

She leaves her husband of 63 years, Paul Spence Sr.; daughters, Shirley Spence-Knapp of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Sylvie Spence-King (Wayne) of Midway, GA; son, Paul Spence Jr. (Lisa) of Lithia Springs, GA; brother, Pierre Arnould (Suzie) of Verdun, France; six grandchildren, Stephanie King-Sisler (Mike), of Cocoa Beach, FL, Ryan King of Savannah, GA, Shawn Knapp of Bloomington, MN, Brandon Knapp of Pompano Beach, FL, Ashley Griner-Asche (Ryan) of Chamblee, GA, and Tyler Spence (Shelby) of Douglasville, GA; six great-grandchildren, Nolan Hyatt, Carson Sisler, Liam King, Cooper King, Sadie Jane Asche, and Caleb Asche; best friend of 55 years, Erika Crawford; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Verdun, France, and nieces and nephews in Alabama.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel with Reverend Deacon Chad Chaffee officiating. Burial will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 1 p.m.

The Spence family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful people of Georgia Hospice Care who were like family and treated Colette as their own.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545, or ( ), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

