Daniel "Danny" D. Hays, 70, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side while under the care of hospice.
Danny was born on August 29, 1949 in Ft. Pierce, Florida to the late Reverend Donald Hays and Janet Mary Hays. He was a veteran of the United States Army (Ranger)and served during the Vietnam Era where he received many commendations, ribbons and medals. Danny was a big NASCAR fan. He was of the baptist faith.
Danny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharron Diane Hays; his children, Melisa Hays (James) LeMoyne, Krista Hays (Buddy) Pilon, Jennifer Ann Woodard, Amanda Renee Walpole and Brenda Lee Hearn; grandchildren, Daniel Pilon (Brynna), Jamie Blanchard II, Ashley LeMoyne, Robert Blanchard, Jonathan LeMoyne, Peyton Pilon and Persephonie Walpole; sisters, Jo Anne (Walter) Knight and Renee Guise; mother in law, Mary Anne Porter; sister in law, Laura Jane Brown and many nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington with Deacon ChadChaffee officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 pm
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019