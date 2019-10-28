Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel D. "Danny" Hayes. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel "Danny" D. Hays, 70, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side while under the care of hospice.



Danny was born on August 29, 1949 in Ft. Pierce, Florida to the late Reverend Donald Hays and Janet Mary Hays. He was a veteran of the United States Army (Ranger)and served during the Vietnam Era where he received many commendations, ribbons and medals. Danny was a big NASCAR fan. He was of the baptist faith.



Danny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharron Diane Hays; his children, Melisa Hays (James) LeMoyne, Krista Hays (Buddy) Pilon, Jennifer Ann Woodard, Amanda Renee Walpole and Brenda Lee Hearn; grandchildren, Daniel Pilon (Brynna), Jamie Blanchard II, Ashley LeMoyne, Robert Blanchard, Jonathan LeMoyne, Peyton Pilon and Persephonie Walpole; sisters, Jo Anne (Walter) Knight and Renee Guise; mother in law, Mary Anne Porter; sister in law, Laura Jane Brown and many nieces, nephews and great nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington with Deacon ChadChaffee officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 pm

Daniel "Danny" D. Hays, 70, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side while under the care of hospice.Danny was born on August 29, 1949 in Ft. Pierce, Florida to the late Reverend Donald Hays and Janet Mary Hays. He was a veteran of the United States Army (Ranger)and served during the Vietnam Era where he received many commendations, ribbons and medals. Danny was a big NASCAR fan. He was of the baptist faith.Danny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharron Diane Hays; his children, Melisa Hays (James) LeMoyne, Krista Hays (Buddy) Pilon, Jennifer Ann Woodard, Amanda Renee Walpole and Brenda Lee Hearn; grandchildren, Daniel Pilon (Brynna), Jamie Blanchard II, Ashley LeMoyne, Robert Blanchard, Jonathan LeMoyne, Peyton Pilon and Persephonie Walpole; sisters, Jo Anne (Walter) Knight and Renee Guise; mother in law, Mary Anne Porter; sister in law, Laura Jane Brown and many nieces, nephews and great nephews.Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington with Deacon ChadChaffee officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 pm Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close