|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Andre’ Adams.
|
|
|
|
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
|
|
Wake
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
St James Community Center
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
St James Community Center
Darrell's journey was completed on Feb. 15, 2020.
He leaves to reflect upon treasured memories of his life his mother, Dorothy Nell Adams of Hinesville, Ga.; his father, William Henry Alston of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one brother, Rodney Donell Adams of Hinesville, Ga.; one sister, Valerie Alston of Henderson, N.C.; two nephews, Terrell and Daquan Adams of Greenville, S.C.; two nieces, Equiajah Adams of Baltimore, Md., Chantilly Kornegay of Hyattsville, Md.; two grandnieces, Ariyah Kornegay of Hyattsville, Md., Gabrielle Adams of Townsend, Md.; one father figure, Freddie Shuman of Midway, Ga.; cousins raised as brothers and sisters, Wendy Shuman Randolph of Long Island, N.Y., Donna Shuman of Queens Village, N.Y., Christella Shuman of Midway, Ga., Fredrick (Macy) Shuman of Savannah, Ga., Christina Shuman of Antioch Tennessee and Yorel (Brianna) Shuman of Savannah, Ga.; three godsisters, Lorraine Kelly-Daniels of Hinesville, Ga., Monique Brown-Ricks of Hinesville, Ga., Brenda Walthour of Midway, Ga.; one godbrother, Jeffrey Spraulding of Atlanta, Ga.; goddaughter, April L. Daniels of Hinesville, Ga. A special friend, Linda Henson of Queens, N.Y. and a host of relatives, friends, nieces, and nephews.
Wake: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St James Community Center, 1140 Holmestown Road, Midway, Ga. 31320
Funeral Services: Noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St James Community Center, 1140 Holmestown Road, Midway, Ga. 31320
Interment: St James Community Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|