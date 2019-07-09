MIDWAY: Dr. David Knight Wainright, Sr., 71, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Memorial Health University in Savannah.
Mr. Wainright was a native of Chatham County who had lived in Liberty County for the past 15 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Having served during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Wainright was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a retired Southern Baptist Minister. Mr. Wainright is preced in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Tuten Wainright and his son, David K. Wainright, Jr. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
SURVIVORS: daughter, Angelia S. Wainright of Midway; son and daughter in law, John E. and Karen Wainright of Rincon; brother, Jonathan Wainright (Sarah) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Zachary and Hunter and nephew, Marshall.
VISITATION: One hour prior to service at the church.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Hinesville with Pastor Aaron Atkins and Bro. Charlie Cooper and Bro. Johnny Bowen officiating. Burial will be in the Daniel Siding Baptist Church Cemetery in Richmond Hill on Highway 17.
1St Samuel Chapter 2 Verse 8
THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
