Service Information Royal Funeral Home 247 West Pine Street Jesup , GA 31545 (912)-427-4254 Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Zion Baptist Church 1668 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Zion Baptist Church 1668 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro , GA View Map

David Lee Brown, 73, of Ludowici, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. David was born on August 18, 1945, to the late Clinton and Lottie Alvin-Brown in Hinesville, Ga. He was educated in the public schools system of Liberty County and worked most of his adult life as a heavy equipment operator with Brackins Timber Company and Ricks Tree Service. David was a member of First African Baptist Church in Riceboro, Ga. His hobbies included fishing, carpentry, grilling and spending time with his family. David was preceded in death by both parents, Clinton and Lottie Brown, a sister, Carolyn Brown-Stevens, and three brothers, Bennnie, Lawrence, and James Brown.



Survivors include: his loving wife of 27 years, Arlene Gibbs-Brown, Ludowici, Ga.; four loving children, Denise (Timothy) Bishop, Riceboro, Ga., Tamika Mention (Torrence Roberson), Hinesville, Ga., Lamont (Rakel) Brown, McDonough, Ga., and Raphael Donte' (Skye) Brown of Hinesville, Ga.; (16) grandchildren; three brothers, Christopher Brown, John (Hester) Brown and Ulysses (Margaret) Brown, all of Riceboro, Ga.; a step sister, Elise Gay, Jacksonville, Fl. sisters in-law, Everlena Brown, Riceboro, Ga., Harriet (LaJuan) Johnson, Jesup, Ga., Sherry Gibbs, Columbia, SC, and Olivia Brown of Fairfield, California; brothers in law, Harland Gibbs ""Champ"", Glennville, Ga., Harrison Gibbs and Kerry Gibbs, both of Ludowici, Ga., Eric (Comilla) Wimberly, Simpsonville, SC. and Marion Stevens, Midway, Ga.; his god child, Charmaine (Arthur) Gatlin, Miami, Fl.; longtime friends, Fred Wilkins, Riceboro, Ga., Samuel Council, Ludowici, Ga, Jessie Bacon, Jones, Ga. and Thomas McLendon of Ludowici, Ga.; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.

There will not be a visitation/wake. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to services.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First African Baptist Church, 1861 Barrington Ferry Rd., Riceboro, Ga. 31323. Interment will be in First A.B. Church Cemetery, Riceboro, Ga.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.



