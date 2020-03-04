Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Marchand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David R. Marchand, age 62 of Glennville and formerly of Hinesville and Clear Lake Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. David was born one of four children on Aug. 13, 1957 in Mason City, Iowa to Dick and LaVon Larick Marchand. He attended and graduated from Mason City Newman High School among the class of 1975. Following graduation, he worked at Yohn Son Ready Mix and then Hy Vee Food Stores as a meat cutter. On Jan. 17, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan Marie Kelley of Dougherty, Iowa. Dave joined the US Army in 1985 and moved to Fort Stewart, Ga. After serving in the military, he was employed with Kroger Supermarket for 22 years and moved to Glennville in 2007. In his leisure time, Dave enjoyed being with his family, his friends and loved to play softball, go fishing, and coaching his children and grandchildren in ball. But most important of all, he especially loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Marchand.

Those grateful in sharing his life are his wife, Susan Marchand of Glennville; his children, Dawn Marchand of Marietta, Ga. and Matthew (Tabatha) Marchand of Ludowici, Ga; grandchildren, Victoria Marchand, of Marietta, Matthew Marchand, Jr., Clayton Marchand and Jordyn Marchand all of Ludowici; siblings, Dixie (Mike) Kavars and Vicki Marchand; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Mar.11, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating. Interment will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St. Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

