Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Walker Tart. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

David Walker Tart ,79, of Hinesville entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 05, 2020. David was born in the small town of Snow Hill in Greene County, North Carolina to the late Loyd Vancie Tart and Lillie Bell Shirley Tart May 19,1940.



He retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service and two tours to Vietnam. He also retired as a Department of the Army Civilian completing 40 years of federal service. He was an avid fisherman, ham radio operator and a lifetime member of the Hinesville Masonic Lodge #271 F.&A.M.



David was preceded in death by brothers, Ollie V Tart, James C Tart, Major L Tart, Selva J Tart and sister, Clara Bell.



David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly E Tart of Hinesville; children, David W Tart Jr. and wife Sheryl Tart of Lexington Park, MD, Albert M Tart and Maria Tart of Hinesville; grandchildren, Jennifer Tart Dryden and husband Leonard Dryden of Savannah, Albert M Tart II and wife Dalila Tart of Hinesville, David W Tart III of Lexington Park, Maryland, Jenna A Tart of New York, Delainy A Bogden and husband William Bogden of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; one great granddaughter Clare Dryden; and sister Audrey Bryon of Snow Hill, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to sponsor a wreath, please send a check made out to Wreaths for Warriors Walk to:



Wreaths for Warriors Walk



c/o Anthony Justi



P.O. Box 3533



Fort Stewart GA 31315



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. David Walker Tart ,79, of Hinesville entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 05, 2020. David was born in the small town of Snow Hill in Greene County, North Carolina to the late Loyd Vancie Tart and Lillie Bell Shirley Tart May 19,1940.He retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service and two tours to Vietnam. He also retired as a Department of the Army Civilian completing 40 years of federal service. He was an avid fisherman, ham radio operator and a lifetime member of the Hinesville Masonic Lodge #271 F.&A.M.David was preceded in death by brothers, Ollie V Tart, James C Tart, Major L Tart, Selva J Tart and sister, Clara Bell.David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly E Tart of Hinesville; children, David W Tart Jr. and wife Sheryl Tart of Lexington Park, MD, Albert M Tart and Maria Tart of Hinesville; grandchildren, Jennifer Tart Dryden and husband Leonard Dryden of Savannah, Albert M Tart II and wife Dalila Tart of Hinesville, David W Tart III of Lexington Park, Maryland, Jenna A Tart of New York, Delainy A Bogden and husband William Bogden of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; one great granddaughter Clare Dryden; and sister Audrey Bryon of Snow Hill, North Carolina.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to sponsor a wreath, please send a check made out to Wreaths for Warriors Walk to:Wreaths for Warriors Walkc/o Anthony JustiP.O. Box 3533Fort Stewart GA 31315Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close