Daylan Tyrone-Louis Baker
Mr. Daylan Tyrone-Louis Baker (Bud) was born October 11, 1995 to the proud parents of Harlan T. Baker and Tara L. Phillips Baker. At an early age, he became a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, where he served on the Usher Board. He received his education in the Liberty Co. School System. He was a 2015 graduate of Bradwell Institute, where he played football, basketball, and ran track. After high school, he attended Tulsa Welding School, Jacksonville, FL 2016 graduate, also a member of Journeymen & Apprentices of Local Chapter 188. He was employed with D.S. Smith (Interstate Paper Incorporation) Riceboro, GA. Daylan enjoyed riding his dirt bike and four wheelers with family and friends, and working out at the gym.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mrs. Shelia Goodin Phillips, Ms. Mae Bell Baker and Mr. Jerome Keller.

Daylan leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and dedicated parents, Harlan T. and Tara Phillips Baker of Walthourville, GA; loving sisters, Tyra L. Baker of Walthourville, GA, Lakeisha Baker of Hinesville, GA, Charita Baker of Columbus, GA; grandfather, Robert Phillips, Sr of Sonora, KY; three aunts, Lillian Baker of Allenhurst, GA, Vanessa Reynolds & Tammie Baker of Hinesville, GA; two uncles, Robert Phillips, Jr of Walthourville, GA Johnny Baker of Hinesville, GA; two great aunts, Mary E. Baker of Walthourville, GA, Oweida (Fred) Williams of Colorado; great uncle, Levester (Janet) Baker of Columbus, GA and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services: 11:00am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320 (on the Outside)

Interment: Taylor's Creek Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
