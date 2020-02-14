With heavy hearts, we regret to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Deacon Melvin Proctor transitioned on February 8, 2020. He is survived in this world by his daughter "Shakia", grandson "Junior", and brother James Proctor. His loving and comical spirit will be greatly missed by all he knew and encountered.
Funeral Services: 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wilderness Baptist Church, 6157 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Ga. 31320
Interment: Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020