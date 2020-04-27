Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deaconess Elouise Banks. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Deaconess Elouise Banks entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.



She was born December 2, 1936 to the late Harry Anderson and Inez Brown in Richmond Hill, Georgia



She moved with her family to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1940. She attended elementary school at Caiser Practice which was owned by Mary McLeod Bethune. She continued her education in the public schools of Volusia County.



At an early age, Deaconess Banks gave her life to Christ. While living in Daytona Beach, she was employed by Riverside Laundry. She moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1962 where she married Charles William Banks. Deaconess Banks was employed at a clothing manufacturing company. She was an active member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She was loved by her church family and they hated to see her leave.



Deaconess Banks moved to Hinesville, Georgia in 1992 and was a childcare provider for many years. She was a faithful and dedicated member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was always studying the Word. Deaconess Banks was always in attendance at Sunday school, in bible study, at conventions, conferences and church engagements. She served as an Usher for 28 years and received many accolades for her service as a doorkeeper in the house of the Lord. She was president for many years. She served faithfully on the Mission Ministry and was president for five years. She was installed as a Deaconess August 8, 1999 and she worked for many years with the clothing ministry. The clothing ministry assisted local families as well as communities in need. The ministry traveled out of state to deliver clothes to areas following loss due to national disasters. Deaconess Banks had a voice that was not reserved only for the choir where she was a member. Everyone enjoyed hearing her sing because of how she allowed God to use her to minister to others through song. Whether visiting the sick, a church, or in a meeting, you had nothing to worry about if Deaconess Banks was present. She loved her church and was always ready and willing to go when the church or the ministries were on call. She loved her son, her family, and friends.



Deaconess Banks was preceded in death by her husband Charles Banks; parents Harry and Inez Anderson; sisters, Georgia Thomas, Emma Grant, and Evelyn Mitchell; brothers, Harry Anderson, Jr. and Willie Anderson.



Deaconess Banks leaves to mourn her passing one son, Edward Rico Anderson of Hinesville, Georgia; two sisters, Esther Thompson and Albertha Anderson of Daytona Beach, Florida; two granddaughters, Brenda Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Jessica Adams (John) of Sugarland, Texas; one great grandson, Curtis Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two great granddaughters, Danielle Edwards of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Juliette Adams of Sugarland, Texas; one great great granddaughter, Alaura Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Deaconess Banks will be dearly missed. She is absent from the body, but present with the Lord.



The family will have a private, graveside service. A public memorial will be held at a later date at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Dorchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





