Debora Gail DeLoach Moody, aged 42, began her final journey Dec. 4, 2007. In the subsequent years her physical presence was unknown, but to God, while her spirit dwelled with Him.
At the time of her disappearance she was survived by her son, Christian Lee Merrill of Crestview, Fla.; grandson, Cayden Merrill of Crestview; parents, Bill and Melanie Clark of Niceville, Fla.; brother, Jeff DeLoach of Crestview; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy and George Hendrix and Rhonda and Mike McClelland, Sr. of Ludowici; grandmother, Wilma Ray (since deceased) of Gum Branch; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. in the Marcus Ray Family Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Parrish and Rev. Robert Long officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery.
