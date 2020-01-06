Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann (Sheppard) Hines. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLENHURST: Deborah Ann (Sheppard) Hines, 65, was called home by God January 4, 2020 after a long battle with brain and lung cancer at home while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice surrounded by her family and friends.



Mrs. Hines was born on April 17, 1954 in Savannah, Georgia to Troy Sheppard, Jr. and Cymbeline Hodges Sheppard. She attended A New Beginning Church in Ludowici, Georgia. Mrs. Hines was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and always tried to make sure that they were all taken care of and happy. Mrs. Hines always put a smile on their faces when they saw her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and always remembered by each and every one of them.





SURVIVORS: She is survived by her devoted husband, Allenhurst Mayor Thomas G. Hines; 3 children, sons, Richard Driggers Jr. and Phillip Driggers and daughter, Kimberly Berg; 3 brothers, Darrell Sheppard of Allenhurst, Bruce Palmatier (Sherry) of North Carolina and Gary Palmatier (Mary) of Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Driggers, Zada Hammock, Dylan Williamson and Devan Wilds; 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Driggers and Annalise Higgins.



VISITATION: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.



FUNERAL: Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hinesville Cemetery with Pastor Tom Gardner officiating.





PALLBEARERS: Joshua Driggers, Dylan Williamson, John Keene, Christian Higgins, Riley Fensler and Todd Batt.

THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS











ALLENHURST: Deborah Ann (Sheppard) Hines, 65, was called home by God January 4, 2020 after a long battle with brain and lung cancer at home while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice surrounded by her family and friends.Mrs. Hines was born on April 17, 1954 in Savannah, Georgia to Troy Sheppard, Jr. and Cymbeline Hodges Sheppard. She attended A New Beginning Church in Ludowici, Georgia. Mrs. Hines was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and always tried to make sure that they were all taken care of and happy. Mrs. Hines always put a smile on their faces when they saw her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and always remembered by each and every one of them.SURVIVORS: She is survived by her devoted husband, Allenhurst Mayor Thomas G. Hines; 3 children, sons, Richard Driggers Jr. and Phillip Driggers and daughter, Kimberly Berg; 3 brothers, Darrell Sheppard of Allenhurst, Bruce Palmatier (Sherry) of North Carolina and Gary Palmatier (Mary) of Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Driggers, Zada Hammock, Dylan Williamson and Devan Wilds; 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Driggers and Annalise Higgins.VISITATION: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.FUNERAL: Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hinesville Cemetery with Pastor Tom Gardner officiating.PALLBEARERS: Joshua Driggers, Dylan Williamson, John Keene, Christian Higgins, Riley Fensler and Todd Batt.THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close