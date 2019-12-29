Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Louise (Brown) Rogers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HINESVILLE

Debra Louise Brown Rogers, 69, passed away peacefully on Nov 28, 2019 at her home in Hinesville, GA surrounded by her loving family. Our memorial service for Debra will be held at 3PM EST on January 17, 2020 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Glennville GA.



Debra was born on November 27, 1950 in Dunkirk, New York to Stella and Donald Brown. She graduated in 1968 from Fredonia High school. Growing up, Debra is the oldest of 6 sisters.



She achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting at Jamestown College in NY and started her career at Kraft foods in Dunkirk.



Debra met Roy in 1972 and fell in love. They got married in NY on May 4, 1974. After a few years of traveling, they welcomed Summer and Josh into the world, 3 years apart. Debra was a supportive, wonderful, calm, nurturing and loving mother.



Debra followed Roy as he served in the US military stationed in Germany for 13 years. While overseas, they filled their passports with several dozen adventures throughout Europe. They witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall, collected local culture through German Steins, and Hummel figurines.



Debra and family returned to Hinesville, GA in 1991 where she continued to work in civil service and play a key role in both her childrens' lives.



In August of 1999, her daughter Summer welcomed Debra's first grandson Ricardo "Ricky" Camacho. In 2003, Summer married her husband Todd Buerger and they soon welcomed three more grandchildren, Jacob Riley, Ava Grace, and Jaxson Tyler Buerger.

In March of 2007, her son, Joshua married his wife Maria and they welcomed two more grandchildren, Samuel and Olivia.



Debra and her delicious cooking was the pillar for the family. Not only was she a selfless mema, a loving mother, a loving wife, for several years, Debra also bravely fought against her breast cancer. In 2007, she celebrated the news of becoming cancer free!



Debra's health declined over the past few years while Roy tirelessly and selflessly cared for her, rarely leaving her side, and taking care of her wishes and needs.



We are sad to have to say goodbye to Debra but we take comfort in knowing that she is smiling her brightest smile in her youthful spirit, looking down and protecting all of us as heaven's newest angel.



Debra is survived by her husband of 44 years, and her children - daughter Summer and her husband Todd Buerger; 4 grandkids, Ricky, Jacob, Ava, Jaxson Buerger and son Joshua and his wife Maria Rogers; 2 grandkids Sam And Olivia Rogers.



She is also survived by her 5 sisters Donna Brown, Amy and husband John Rosekrans, Fay and husband Mike Hamernik, Sally and husband Paul Crist, and Mindy Brown. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



