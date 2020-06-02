Dena K. Nygren, 45, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital after a three-year battle with cancer.
A native of Duluth, MN, she was a resident of the Hinesville/Midway area for the past 28 years and was an accountant at the Fort Stewart PX since 1994. Dena enjoyed crocheting and watching baseball and she loved "Eeyore".
She is survived by her fiancé, Marc Steiner; daughter, Ryleigh Steiner; parents, Bob and Coleen Mantei; brother, Dustin Mantei (Kelly); and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will begin at 11am, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A walk-thru visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
A native of Duluth, MN, she was a resident of the Hinesville/Midway area for the past 28 years and was an accountant at the Fort Stewart PX since 1994. Dena enjoyed crocheting and watching baseball and she loved "Eeyore".
She is survived by her fiancé, Marc Steiner; daughter, Ryleigh Steiner; parents, Bob and Coleen Mantei; brother, Dustin Mantei (Kelly); and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will begin at 11am, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A walk-thru visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.