Service Information

Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup , GA 31545
(912)-427-4254

Viewing
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Lincoln St.
Ludowici , GA

Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Lincoln St.
Ludowici , GA

Obituary

Derek Jermaine Perry, 46, also known affectionately among family and friends as "Doc" and "Mic Dangerous" of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was born on October 21, 1972 to the late, Thomas Perry, Jr. and Dr. Dolores and Wendell H. Mallard, Jr. in Augusta, Ga. Derek received his education in the public school system of Long County and graduated in the Class of 1990. He received his B.S. degree from Benedict College and furthered his studies at Clark University in Atlanta, Ga. Derek was a bright young man that loved life and enjoyed being among his family and friends. He was known for his creative ability to write poetry and musical lyrics to songs. He became a member of St. James Baptist Church at an early age and was an active youth within the church.



He leaves a legacy of treasured memories that could never be bought or sold. Among those who shared these treasures are his parents, Dr. Dolores and Wendell H. Mallard, Jr.; his siblings, Wendell Jerrel Mallard and Brittany (Robert) Jackson; his grandmother, Ruth D. Johnson; three uncles, Paul (Gerri) Baker, Wilbur Johnson and Gregory A. Derry, who preceded him in death; a devoted cousin, Andrael Mallard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives who will miss him dearly.



A Celebration of Life will be held concomitantly with the services for Gregory Allen Derry on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at noon. The remains of Derek will lie in state for viewing from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Lincoln St., Ludowici, Ga. 31316. Services will be followed by cremation.



Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.

