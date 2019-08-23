Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Robert Maez. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Derek Robert Maez, 28, passed away suddenly Friday, August 2, 2019.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, he lived in Hinesville for the past 26 years. He attended Bradwell Institute and was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Derek loved to play basketball and played with the Liberty County Recreation Center since he was seven years old. He enjoyed watching basketball and football and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He was employed with Scott's Home Improvements.

Derek was very family oriented. He was very close to his brother and his grandpa and his grandma, who loving referred to him as her "Cheeto". A handyman by trade, Derek fixed whatever was broken for his friends and family. He was also very compassionate. He loved animals and was the one people sought out when they needed someone to just listen.

Derek loved to laugh and make others laugh. He left his short life and family way too soon.

He is survived by his mom and dad, Greg and Valerie Smith, and his brother, TreVon Smith, of Hinesville; maternal grandparents, Manuel and Sarah Maez of Hinesville; paternal grandmother, Mary Smith of Eufaula, Ala.; aunt, Regina Maez; uncle, Bobby Maez; and cousin, Shawn Maez, all of Hinesville; and numerous other relatives and friends who loved and cared for him.

Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church, followed by a reception in the church social hall following the service.

Remembrances may be made to St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church, 399 Woodland Ave., Hinesville, Ga. 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.

