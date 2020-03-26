Reverend Donald A. Downs, 90, of Allenhurst, GA, passed away at his home Monday, March 16, 2020, after a short illness.
A native of McIntosh County, Georgia, he resided in Liberty County most of his life. He was a member of Crossroads Holy Church of God in Hinesville, and was affectionately known as Brother Donald.
Brother Donald was the former Pastor of Pembroke Holy Church of God in Pembroke, GA, Hagan Holy Church of God in Hagan, GA, and Southside Church of God in Savannah, GA. After his time of active Pastorate was complete, he was still known for his testimony of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He always had a scripture for every conversation. No matter what you wanted to talk about with him, he soon found a way to turn the conversation into one about the Lord. Those who knew him knew he was almost a walking Bible.
He was a pastor, evangelist, and carpenter, living most of his life self-employed. To know him was to love him. His personality was contagious and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaiah Benjamin Downs; mother, Mary Elizabeth Downs; son, Thomas David "Tommy" Downs; daughter, Joyce Elaine Downs; and two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lenora Weed Downs of Allenhurst; sons, Donald A. "Don" Downs, Jr. (Tammy) of Dundee Florida, and Mark A. Downs (Christi) of Allenhurst; eleven grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville, GA. Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Crossroads Holy Church of God with Reverend Jeptha Newberry and Reverend Mark Downs officiating. Burial was in Hinesville Cemetery.
The family of Reverend Donald Downs wishes to acknowledge in grateful appreciation the care provided by Georgia Hospice Care.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020