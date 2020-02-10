Donna Marie (Cundy) Davis, 61, passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Donna was born on September 16, 1958 in Long Island, New York to Thomas James and Rita (Rodriguez) Cundy. She was a 1976 graduate of Savannah High School. Donna move to Liberty County In 1981. She worked several different jobs in Hinesville, her first job was at Hi Fi Sounds, next VIP Office Supply, the Liberty County Tag Office, the Liberty County Child Support Office and Gold and Silver/Quality Furniture. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Thomas James Cundy, her mother, Rita Rodriguez Cundy, her sister, Sharon Ann Cundy and her daughter, Jennifer Willingham.
Donna is survived by her husband of 25 years, Larry C. Davis; daughter, Ashley Alegria; granddaughters, Sydney Alegria and Austen Alegria; sister, Kathy Cundy, brother, Thomas Cundy (Linda), sister, Susan Lane (Remer), brother, Timothy Cundy (Judy), mother in law, Lucille Davis; brother in law, Ken Davis and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be, Brinson Lane, Johnathan Lane, TJ Cundy, Michael Alegria, Clark Lane and Chad Knudson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of the Gold Silver/Quality Pawn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington with a Catholic Mass service at 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel In Flemington. Father Solomon Kanaan will be officiating the service. Internment will be in the Hinesville Cemetery.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020