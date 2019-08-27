Mrs. Doris Cousar Moorer, age 86 was born on April 25, 1933 and passed away at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24, 2019. A native of Charleston, South Carolina, while living in Liberty County (Hinesville, Georgia). She taught school at Liberty High School as well as Long County High School. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Moorer, Sr.
She is survived by three children, Rosemarie Moorer Langley (Tyrone Sr), Rebecca N. Moorer, Robert Lee Moorer, Jr (Megan); three grandsons, Jaron Ranell Wright, Parker Lee Moorer, Tyson Wesley Moorer; and three great grandchildren.
Viewing: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethel AME Church
Funeral Services: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Georgia 31313
Interment: Midway Congregational Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019