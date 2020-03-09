Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dykes. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville (Flemington) , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville (Flemington) , GA 31313 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Hinesville 220 E. Memorial Drive Hinesville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Eudine Dykes, 90, of Flemington, GA went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, peacefully in her home, while under Hospice care and surrounded by loving family.

Eudine was born on May 23, 1929 in Alston, GA and was the daughter, and only child, of Clarence and Hattie Mozelle Cartrette. Eudine graduated from Toombs County High School in Lyons, GA and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA. She married her true Valentine, Wiley Otto Dykes on February 14, 1948 and they remained married for 72 blissful years. Eudine was a longtime resident of Hinesville and supported her husband, Otto, both emotionally and physically throughout the years in their many family owned local business ventures such as: Dykes IGA Grocery of Hinesville, Dykes Tractor and Trailer Sales, and several family owned and operated laundromats and car washes. Eudine also spent time working as a Paraprofessional with the Liberty County School System.

As a longtime, devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Hinesville, she was a member of the "Wisdom Seekers" Sunday School class. Eudine was very knowledgeable in the Bible and would gladly share her vast knowledge of the scripture with family and friends. In all that she did, her love for her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, shone through. Her strong faith was an inspiration to all that knew her. "Dean" was a very talented artist. She enjoyed painting portraits, floral and nature scenes, and has painted many paintings throughout the years for family and friends. To this day, her paintings adorn the walls of many homes throughout the Hinesville and Liberty County area. Eudine was also a very talented and gifted cake baker and decorator. She enjoyed baking and creating beautiful wedding cakes and was one of the premiere wedding cake designers of this area throughout the 1980's and 1990's. Eudine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a very kind, humble and serving heart, and was a true example of a Godly woman and the epitome of a southern lady, full of love and grace. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Eudine was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Clarence Cartrette and Hattie Mozelle Cartrette, and her daughter, Wanda Gail (Gayle) Dykes.

Eudine is survived by her loving husband Wiley Otto Dykes, as well as her two sons Donald Dykes (Rita) of Fleming, and Byron Dykes of Flemington; her six grandchildren Leah Dykes Gumataotao (Vince), Ashley Dykes Dickerson (Eric), Zachary Donald Dykes, Heith Otto Dykes (Brittany), Mysti Leann Elder, and Melissa Rachel Castellanos (Eric), along with fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington, GA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Hinesville at 220 E. Memorial Drive, Hinesville, GA with Pastor Roy Broughman officiating. Active pallbearers include: Eric Castellanos, Eric Dickerson, Heith Dykes, Zachary Dykes, Vince Gumataotao and Matthew Richardson, with honorary pallbearers being the ladies of the "Wisdom Seekers" Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church of Hinesville. Internment will follow at the Hinesville Cemetery at 131 South Main St. Extension, Hinesville, GA. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church of Hinesville.

