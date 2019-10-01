Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. (Gordon) Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. (Gordon) Jones was born Aug. 29, 1931 to Theodore and Edith Gordon of Riceboro, Ga. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of First African Baptist Church. She graduated from Liberty County Training School at Crossroads in 1949. She was married to the late Franklyn David Jones (Midway, Ga.). She worked at Rich's Sea-Pak in Valona, Ga. before relocating to Buffalo, N.Y. There she worked many years for M-Wile Clothing, from which she retired. She died after a brief illness on September 19, 2019.

She leaves to mourn: Franklyn D. Jones, Jr. (son), Franklyn D. Jones, III (grandson), Azalea Wilburg (great granddaughter), Franklyn D. Jones, IV (great grandson), Annabelle Jones (great granddaughter), sisters – Lenam Griggs (Buffalo, N.Y.), Catherine Jackson (Riceboro, Ga.), Jestine Gordon (Warner Robins, Ga.) and Edith C. Gordon (Hinesville, Ga.) and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Edith Gordon, siblings – James C. Gordon, Sarah L. West, Earthalee Winston and granddaughter Mia Jones.

