Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Dorothy Mae "Dot" Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary



Home at last, Life's voyage is over. I am anchored safe on Heaven's blessed shore. I am with friends and loved ones gone on before.

Home at last, free from bondage, free from pain, no more illness to know. Home at last, Home at last, Thank God I am home at last.

Dorothy Mae Hamilton, affectionately called Dot was born August 10, 1954 in Midway, Georgia. She was the third child born to Thomas and Eula Mae Crawford Hamilton. Dorothy was educated in the public schools of Liberty County High School in 1972.

Dorothy had a love for cooking and feeding family friends. Before joining the staff at the 76 Truck Stop in Richmond Hill, Georgia, she held positions at various places and loved to prepare food for her church. Dorothy was the Head Chef at 76 Truck Stop for 35 years.

At an early age, she was baptized member of the Midway First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and served as head of the Hospitality Ministry. Whatever capacity she was asked to serve in, she id faithfully. Fifteen years ago, she moved her membership to Liberty Christian Fellowship where she was a member of S.U.I.T.S. Organizations and was a faithful member until her health failed.

Dorothy did not bear children of her own but she took pleasure helping raise her nephews: Frankie, Quintin Jr, and Jakobe. They kept a smile on her face. Dot will be remembered for her loving spirit and determination.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Florence (Eddie) Payne of Buffalo, NY, Rose (Quintin, Sr) Johnson of Midway, GA; one brother, Bernard (Edna) Hamilton of Midway, GA; two devoted nephews, Franklin (Daphne) Roberts and Quintin Johnson, Jr both of Midway, GA; one great nephew, Jakobe Roberts; one godsister, Tiffany Baker; She will truly be missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

Wake: 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Community Baptist Church, 13096 East Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320

Interment: Mallard Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



Home at last, Life's voyage is over. I am anchored safe on Heaven's blessed shore. I am with friends and loved ones gone on before.Home at last, free from bondage, free from pain, no more illness to know. Home at last, Home at last, Thank God I am home at last.Dorothy Mae Hamilton, affectionately called Dot was born August 10, 1954 in Midway, Georgia. She was the third child born to Thomas and Eula Mae Crawford Hamilton. Dorothy was educated in the public schools of Liberty County High School in 1972.Dorothy had a love for cooking and feeding family friends. Before joining the staff at the 76 Truck Stop in Richmond Hill, Georgia, she held positions at various places and loved to prepare food for her church. Dorothy was the Head Chef at 76 Truck Stop for 35 years.At an early age, she was baptized member of the Midway First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and served as head of the Hospitality Ministry. Whatever capacity she was asked to serve in, she id faithfully. Fifteen years ago, she moved her membership to Liberty Christian Fellowship where she was a member of S.U.I.T.S. Organizations and was a faithful member until her health failed.Dorothy did not bear children of her own but she took pleasure helping raise her nephews: Frankie, Quintin Jr, and Jakobe. They kept a smile on her face. Dot will be remembered for her loving spirit and determination.She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Florence (Eddie) Payne of Buffalo, NY, Rose (Quintin, Sr) Johnson of Midway, GA; one brother, Bernard (Edna) Hamilton of Midway, GA; two devoted nephews, Franklin (Daphne) Roberts and Quintin Johnson, Jr both of Midway, GA; one great nephew, Jakobe Roberts; one godsister, Tiffany Baker; She will truly be missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.Wake: 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home.Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Community Baptist Church, 13096 East Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320Interment: Mallard CemeteryDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close