MIDWAY – Dorothy Small Vining, 92, died May 31, 2019 at her residence with family by her side while under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

Ms. Vining was a native who had lived most of her life in Liberty County. She was the owner and operator of several restaurants in Hinesville, The City Tap Room, Pizza Lounge and Vining's Kitchen on highway 17. Dorothy was the first person to sell pizza in Liberty County from a restaurant. She loved her animals, cooking, dancing, fishing at Harris Neck and entertaining her friends. Ms. Vining was of the Baptist faith.

SURVIVORS: Sons: Bobby Coble, Ludowici, Georgia, Larry Vining, Charleston, South Carolina; Daughters; Betty Jones, Midway, Georgia, Katrina Daniels (Mike) Arkansas; Eleven grandchildren; 22 Great-Grandchildren

VISITATION: Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Thomas L Carter Chapel at 11 a.m. with Chaplin Robert Bagwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Daniel Siding Cemetery.

PALLBEARERS: Bobby Coble, Bobby Coble, Jr., Wendel Shattock, Robert Carroll, Caleb Wells and Jason Bess.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home at 1822 East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville is in charge of arrangements. (Not affiliated with Carter Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Chapel.)

