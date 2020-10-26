1/1
Dorothy Wedincamp
1927 - 2020
Dorothy Wedincamp passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Tattnall County on March 3, 1927 to Alice Jarriel Hodges Hendley and Roach Hodges. She graduated from Collins High School and at the age of 19 moved to Liberty County to spend the rest of her life.


Dorothy enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. She also loved riding her bike, spending time with family and friends, and reading her Bible. We find peace in knowing we will see her again one day and until then we'll always have our own guardian angel.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bennie Wedincamp and her son James Wedincamp, her sister Phyllis Holland, and brother Ray Hodges.


Dorothy is survived by her daughter Faye Keel; son-in-law, Ren Keel; 4 grandchildren, Kevin Keel and wife Bridget Lolakosky, Kim Wyatt and husband Steven Wyatt, Lauren Weil and husband Jim Weil, and Jamie Wedincamp; 4 great-grandchildren, Brooke Wyatt, Krew Jones, Kaleb Jones, and Kam Weil; 1 great great granddaughter, Esemé Jones; and many nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dorchester Cemetery with Reverend Greg Loskoski officiating.


Please send any remembrances to St. Judes Children Hospital, The Dorchester Cemetery, or charity of choice.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
