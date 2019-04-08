Clarksville, Tenn. – Dott Loraine Hillier, age 97, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing and Rehab. Dott was born April 23, 1921, in Winfield, Kan., to Charlie Newman and Pernie Bell Farris Newman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hillier; daughter, Janet Jones, and her parents. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church, in Hinesville, Ga.
Dott is survived by her son, Gary (Jeannie) Hillier of Clarksville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, John "Bubba" (Michele) Dasher and Lane Hillier; two great grandchildren, Camron Dasher and Brooke Shaw; and two great-great grandchildren, Piper Shaw and Georgia Shaw.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Oglethorpe Memorial Park in Hinesville with Sean Begg officiating.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019