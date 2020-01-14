Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Bascom Winn. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Bascom Winn (72) of Midway, GA passed away in The Georgia War Veterans Home in Augusta, GA with his son and daughter by his side.

Earl was a native of Commerce, GA where he was raised and graduated from Commerce High School. He continued his education at Athens Technical College in Athens, GA. After college he joined the Navy where he was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. and served during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Navy he met the love of his life, Wanda Winn, who became his wife of 27 years. The couple resided in Midway, GA.

Earl loved the great outdoors where he spent most of his spare time hanging out with family and friends, working with his brother-in-law and best friend Gary Hixenbaugh on any project they could get their hands on.

Earl worked at GAF Materials for 20 plus years where he retired in 2015. One of his favorite vacations was going to the river at his cousin Johnny Moore's house in Jasper, TN., where they celebrated their family reunion every year on the Fourth of July. Earl was always cheerful, a smiling face willing to lend a hand, you could say he was a jack of all trades.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife - Wanda Winn, parents - Bascom Elbert Winn and Naomi Irene Long Winn and brother - Howard Winn.

He is survived by his wife - Sharon Coleman Winn, son - Dale Stone II, daughter - Cissy Gottlieb (Bobby), brother - Thomas Winn, grandchildren - Tommy Gibbs (Lori), Mikey Smith, Sandi Semken (Michael), Dale Stone III (Stephanie), step grandchildren - John Gottlieb and Mickey Greene, brother-in-law Walter Roberts (Annette), seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Thomas Carter Funeral Home in Hinesville, GA on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm. Tommy Gibbs and Thomas Winn who had the privilege of leading his brother Earl to our lord this past year will officiate. Burial will follow at the Midway Methodist Church Cemetery in Midway, GA. Deacon Walter Roberts will officiate at graveside. Paul bearers will include - Gary Hixenbaugh, Mikey Smith, Charles Vaughn, Chris Draucker, Ronnie Williford and William Harn. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at 12:00pm. Thomas Carter Funeral Home will handle all arrangements.

