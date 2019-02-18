Earnest S. King, 72, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born on September 16, 1946 to the late Silvester King and Viola Blake-King in Ludowici, Ga. Earnest was educated in the public school system of Long County where he graduated and went on to join the US Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by both parents, Silvester and Viola King, a sister, Leola Blake and a brother, Nathaniel King.
He is survived by: a wife, Brenda Brapham-King, Jamacia Qeens, NY; three children, Kenneth King, Allenhurst, Ga. Renee King and Tamiko, both of Jamaca Quenns, NY; (7) grandchildren; two sisters, Rosa L. Scott and Mary King both of Ludowici, Ga.; one brother, James C. King, Lidowici, Ga.; one aunt, Louise Hill, Hinesville, Ga. and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Viewing is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23, followed by a chapel service at Royal Funeral Home, 247 W. Pine Street, Jesup. Cremation will follow services.
Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.
Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-4254
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2019