Eddie Lee Lowe was born on Mar. 7, 1935 in Midway, Ga. He was the second out of three children born to the late Deacon Jackson Lowe, Jr and Gladys R. Lowe. Eddie attended school in the Liberty County Public School System and was a graduate of Liberty High School. He grew up in a Christian home and gave his life to Christ at an early age when he became a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church. He joined the army in his adulthood and was honorably discharged in 1957. He worked at Canisius College as a security guard from Aug. 1977 to Feb. 1997 where he retired.

He loved to come home to visit family every summer. He loved snow crab legs, Roger wood sausage, and all of the different foods his mom would cook. His favorite football team was the Buffalo bills and his favorite baseball team was the New Yok Yankees. He was a joy to be around and lived a good life.

He married Erma Lowe. They had several stepchildren. Those who preceded Eddie in death were his parents, his brother Arthur, two children, and his wife Erma.

Eddie entered eternal rest on Nov. 25, 2019 at the Buffalo Center for Rehab and Nursing under hospice care.

He leaves to cherish wonderful memories his sister Sylvia L. Smiley of Hinesville, Ga.; three nieces, Gladys (Abraham) Alston of Midway, Ga., Warnella (Parnell) Wilder, LaShonda Shepherd both of Hinesville, Ga.; close cousin, Rev. E. Lorraine Acey of Coatesville, Pa.; a host of many stepchildren, grandchildren and close cousins. A special friend Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson of Buffalo, N.Y., family and friends.

Visitation: 9a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the funeral home

Graveside Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Cay Creek Cemetery, Cay Creek Road, Midway, Ga. 31320.

