Obituary

I have fought the good fight I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing; 2Timothy 4: 7-8 KJV

A TIME TO BE BORN

Mr. Eddie Lee Martin affectionately known as Pete was born October 8, 1961 in Hinesville, Georgia to Ms. Rosa Lu Martin, Hinesville, GA. He attended Liberty County High School System and graduated class of 1980. He was employed at ESG for 25 years. He was one of the founding members of Mt. Carmel CTOF Church of God In Christ, where he was ordained Deacon.

A TIME TO DIE

Eddie L Martin departed this life April 27, 2019 at Liberty Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ed Martin, grandmother Geneva Martin, and father-in-law Limmie L. Belton.

A TIME TO WEEP

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 26 years Rochelle K. Martin, Hinesville, GA, his children: son, Corey (Lakeisa) Kemp, Statesboro, GA ; daughter, Shalay Kemp, Hinesville, GA.; grandchildren, Hezekiah Kemp, Peyton Kemp, Addisyn Kemp, Camden Kemp, mother; Rosa Lu Martin, Hinesville, GA., brother; Keith (Sharon) Martin, Windsor, NY; sisters; Lucia Martin (Michael) Washington, Hinesville, GA, Kendra Martin (Trent Henley) Hinesville, GA; aunt; Mary Fabian, Hinesville, GA, mother-in-law; Elizabeth Belton, Middletown, Delaware; sisters-in-law; Lynnett Belton, Sharon Hill, PA, Rhoda Belton, Columbus, OH, 6 nephews, 9 nieces, a host of great nephews, great nieces, relatives and friend.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church 233 North Gause Street Hinesville, Ga. 31313.

Interment: Oglethorpe Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements

