Eddie P. Simpson, Jr., 75, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home under the care of his loving family and GHC Hospice Care.
Eddie was born on November 23, 1944 in Linton, GA to the late Eddie P. Simpson, Sr. and Mary Arlene Sanders Simpson. After High School, he served his country through two tours of duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon returning home to the states, he worked as an air traffic controller for many years, relocating numerous times to several different cities, including, Augusta and Miami as work required. He and his family eventually settled back in the Hinesville area in 1979 and Eddie took a job with the State Prison System, from which he would eventually retire after thirteen years. His laid back and easy going personality made Eddie a pleasure to be around and he always had time to sit for a while and "catch up" with the people he cared about the most. Eddie was a longtime member of the Hinesville Masonic Lodge #271 F&AM and enjoyed woodworking and construction projects, but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, his brothers, Buddy and Albert Simpson; sisters, Lilly Mercer, Carrie Wilcher, Amelia Reyes, Sally Pitts and Evelyn Quin all preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Sandra Todd Simpson; children, Monica Simpson, Eddie P. Simpson, III and wife, April and Charles Anthony Simpson all of Gumbranch; brother, William Simpson and sister, Emma Eady both of Milledgeville; and four grandchildren, Charissa Barnhill and husband, John of Brunswick and Corrina Simpson, Megan Simpson and Bailey Simpson all of Gumbranch. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family also survive.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfunerlahome.com
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA