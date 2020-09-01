Edward Jule Roshak of Hinesville, GA., passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 63 years old.



Edward (Eddie) was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to his late parents Paul and Betty Jo Roshak on November 16, 1956. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tiltonsville, Ohio, and graduated from Buckeye South High School in 1975. An avid lover of all sports, he was truly a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



After graduating from high school, he went to work for North American Coal Company in Powhatan Point, Ohio. He later joined the United States Army, where his extensive career earned him the rank of Sargent First Class and the distinction of being a Master Gunner. He has been assigned to various military installations both here and abroad, including Hawaii, Texas, Germany, Korea, and Georgia, and served two combat tours during the Gulf War- Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. During his military career, these and other assignments earned him more than 12 medals, 6 ribbons, and 4 badges, along with the respect and gratitude of his brothers in arms.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Jo (Babe) and Bonnie and brothers Marty, John (Johnny Bob), and Bill.



Surviving are his daughter Julie and son Brian (Jennifer) of Hinesville, Grandchildren Kaela (John), Oceanna (Joshua), Skyeler, Aaron, Mikayla, Ethan, Lilly, Noah, and Georgia and Great-grandchildren Zoe, Kalin, Julian, Kehlani, and Amelia. He is also survived by his brother Rick Roshak (Jeri) of Tiltonsville, Ohio, and sister Betty Lou Morris of Columbus, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews that he truly loved.



Edward J. Roshak's final duty station will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA., where he will be interred with full military honors.



The Roshak family is pleased to have Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home oversee arrangements.

